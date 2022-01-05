Submit your company for Quartz’s Best Companies for Remote Workers 2022 list

Whether remote in full or in part, the best companies for remote workers aren’t just building digital replicas of physical offices. They understand that working remotely requires new norms and policies that help people in remote jobs succeed no matter where they are, or how far away they may be from the power centers of the organization.

Quartz’s Best Companies for Remote Workers, now in its second year, is an opt-in global ranking to recognize employers that are setting the standard for distributed work. The list is determined by employer and employee surveys conducted by the Best Companies Group.

Check out our FAQs for eligibility and submit your company for consideration as one of Quartz’s Best Companies for Remote Workers. The deadline to register is March 16, 2022.

FAQs

Is my company eligible?

Organizations must have at least 25 full-time permanent employees to participate and at least 25 full-time permanent employees working remotely. If an employer has more than 100 permanent full-time employees, at least 25% of this workforce must work remotely for the company to be eligible.

“Working remotely” is defined, for the purpose of this program, as working away from a traditional office at least 75% of the time, in a workspace that is neither affiliated with nor furnished by the employer.

Why should my company participate?

Remote work makes it possible to attract the best talent, wherever it may be. Beyond a source of pride, the distinction of being on Quartz’s Best Places to Work Remotely list will help potential future employees around the world to understand your company’s brand and its approach to remote work.

What are the details of how I submit/enter?

When you enter the program, Best Companies Group (BCG) will contact your company and arrange to conduct a two-part survey (several languages will be available). In part one, the employer completes a questionnaire about its policies, practices, benefits, and employee demographics. In part two, BCG will conduct online employee engagement and satisfaction surveys to gather detailed data about each participating firm, in a range of categories determined by Quartz.

Employees complete a survey of in-depth statements using a scale of 5 points ranging from “Agree Strongly” to “Disagree Strongly.” The survey also includes several demographic and open-ended questions. Temporary or seasonal employees, per diem, independent contractors (1099), interns, and consultants are not counted as full- or part-time permanent employees and are not included in the survey process.

Only remote workers will be included in the employee survey process.

Best Companies Group analyzes the data and determines the rankings, which will be published in Quartz at Work, Quartz’s edition about the modern workplace.

What is the Best Companies Group?

Best Companies Group is an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. It manages programs worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK.

What does it cost to participate?

Participation in the online survey is free. All participating companies then have an option to purchase their BCG Insights Report Package, detailing the firm’s employee responses, along with national employee and employer benchmarks.

What is your policy around confidential employee information shared?

Through the survey and research process, Best Companies Group (BCG) will be collecting, analyzing and evaluating company data and other sensitive information. BCG is committed to upholding the highest levels of confidentiality with regard to participation and collected information.

BCG only uses the employee email addresses for the purposes of sending the Employee Engagement & Satisfaction Survey invitations. BCG does not sell or trade the email addresses to any third party for any reason. After the survey process is complete, the submitted email addresses are deleted.

At no time will individual or company specific information and data gathered through the Employee Engagement & Satisfaction Survey be released to any third party, for any reason, without the advance written permission of the participating company. Data collected from the group as a whole, through the employee survey process will be used in group benchmarking reports and for trending purposes.

For the sole purposes of publishing “Best” lists and special sections, BCG will provide the authorized media partner with employer information to assist with the development of the special publication, Web site and/or recognition event. The information released will be limited to the data gathered by the Employer Questionnaire. Any such information used in a public forum will be positive in nature and will only reflect positively on the company.

Information regarding the participation of a company in current or prior years will not be released unless the company has made the list and that distinction has been made public.

If you have any questions about this confidentiality information, please call Best Companies Group toll free at (877) 455-2159.

When will I find out about if my company made the list?

Quartz will publish the results in September 2022.