The wildcards that could shock the economy in 2022

In Jan. 2020, Quartz surveyed the global economy’s prospects—from debt to trade wars to a slowdown in China—and ended with a section on “Wildcards,” hard-to-predict factors that might shock the world in the coming year. First on that list was a novel coronavirus currently spreading in Wuhan. That “wildcard” defined the year, so in 2021 we repeated the exercise; thankfully most of the shocks we listed didn’t come to pass but one of them, inflation, again helped define the year’s economic story.

We’ve covered the most likely risks elsewhere in this guide, from the implosion of Evergrande to continued failure to control covid-19. But four more worrying scenarios are also on our radar. It’s quite possible none of them will come to pass, but any one of them could shock the economy in 2022.