Why supply chain woes will ease in 2022

In 2021, global supply chains reached their breaking point, spawning shortages, price hikes, and maritime traffic jams that could be seen from space. But in 2022—if all goes well (and that’s a big if)—supply chains will have a chance to slowly recover, and the worst economic impacts will be behind us. Either way, we can be certain that companies will spend the year rethinking the ways they move goods around the globe.

Supply chain woes will (hopefully) ease in 2022

In February, after Christmas and the Lunar New Year have passed, the holiday shopping rush will subside and supply chains around the world will finally have a chance to recover: Trucks and trains will haul away the containers that have spilled from overstuffed ports into surrounding neighborhoods. Dockworkers will unload ships that have been waiting outside ports for weeks. Retailers will restock their shelves, clearing out room in their warehouses to receive all these backlogged goods.