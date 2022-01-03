What to expect from the pandemic in 2022

Just a few days into its third year, the covid-19 pandemic is setting new records.

In Europe, daily cases had already soared well past their 2021 peak by late December, fueled by the omicron variant, and were growing exponentially in the US. Even in Canada, where strict restrictions had kept the virus in check, cases were shooting up. And that’s in places with relatively high vaccination rates.

Countries where a much smaller share of the population is fully vaccinated might soon see an explosion of cases.