YEAR THREE

What to expect from the pandemic in 2022

puts on his personal protective equipment (PPE) in a research facility
Reuters/Hannah Beier
Not over till it's over.
From our Field Guide
The economy in 2022
The trends and threats that will define the year.
  • Ana Campoy
By Ana Campoy

Deputy editor, global finance and economics

Published

Just a few days into its third year, the covid-19 pandemic is setting new records.

In Europe, daily cases had already soared well past their 2021 peak by late December, fueled by the omicron variant, and were growing exponentially in the US. Even in Canada, where strict restrictions had kept the virus in check, cases were shooting up. And that’s in places with relatively high vaccination rates.

Countries where a much smaller share of the population is fully vaccinated might soon see an explosion of cases.

