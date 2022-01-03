Skip to navigationSkip to content
What inflation will look like in 2022

Gas prices displayed on a sign
The peak.
  • Nate DiCamillo
By Nate DiCamillo

Reporter

Published

Inflation captured the world’s attention in the second half of 2021, and the first half of the new year will probably include more steep price increases. But most forecasters expect supply-chain crunches to sort themselves out by mid-2022, so by the end of the year inflation will likely be back under control. Prices for some goods might even be falling by the end of this year.

Why inflation was so high in 2021

Last year’s inflation was driven by sharply increased demand and limited supply, both of which were caused by covid-19.

