Skip to navigationSkip to content
WORKERS UNITE

Workers won’t have as much leverage over their employers in 2022

Amazon workers holding signs protest in Times Square
Reuters/Ahmed Gaber
Amazon workers protest in Times Square.
From our Field Guide
The economy in 2022
The trends and threats that will define the year.
  • Nate DiCamillo
By Nate DiCamillo

Reporter

Published

The pandemic gave US workers more leverage over employers than they’d had in years.

Burnt-out and fed-up, they quit their jobs at all-time-high levels in 2021. Meanwhile, a labor shortage forced companies to give them the biggest raises on record.

It helped that Americans had an extra savings cushion thanks to the federal government’s pandemic aid. This gave them the ability to switch jobs at a higher rate than their European counterparts, who mainly were put on paid furloughed by their governments. But that job switching could slow down as the US abandons extra pandemic help, such as child care tax credits and student loan deferrals.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports our mission to make business better as our team of journalists provide insightful analysis of the global economy and helps you discover new approaches to business. Unlock this story and all of Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。