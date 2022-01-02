Skip to navigationSkip to content
MISINFORMATION BAN

Twitter only suspended one of US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s accounts

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks with a microphone
REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Now with one fewer microphone on Twitter.
By Heather Landy

Editor of Quartz at Work

Published

US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who repeatedly violated Twitter’s covid-19 misinformation policies, saw her personal account banned from the social-media platform. But her official Congressional account on Twitter lives on.

Twitter disabled Greene’s @mtgreenee handle after she reportedly tweeted misleading covid vaccine statistics on Jan. 1 based on unverified raw data from the US government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which relies in part on self-reported cases from patients as well as information from healthcare providers.

It’s not the first time her account has been suspended. But this time Twitter indicated the suspension is permanent, as reported by the New York Times and elsewhere.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said in response, in a post on the messaging platform Telegram.

The suspension appears to apply only to Greene’s @mtgreenee account

The permanent suspension of Greene’s account comes nearly a year after Twitter banned Donald Trump from its platform, in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. In addition to erasing Trump’s personal account, Twitter deleted tweets that Trump, still a sitting president at the time, tried posting to the White House’s official @POTUS account soon after the suspension. (The @POTUS account is now used by US president Joe Biden, who also continues to tweet from his personal @JoeBiden Twitter account.)

Twitter has not yet commented on the fate of Greene’s official @RepMTG account, from which she last tweeted on Dec. 24 to wish her constituents in northwest Georgia a merry Christmas.

What Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets about from her official Congressional account

The @RepMTG account hasn’t referenced the covid-19 pandemic since Nov. 2, when Greene, apparently referencing Biden’s vaccine mandate for US workplaces, tweeted the she would “stand with the American people on the House floor against tyrannical Democrat mandates because they shouldn’t stand alone.”

Here’s a breakdown of the @RepMTG account’s tweets in November and December 2021, by topic.

TopicNumber of tweets
Pre-trial jailing of Jan. 6 insurrection defendants15
Abortion4
Veteran’s Day3
Vaccine mandates2
Jan. 6 insurrection defendants2
Congress back in session2
Build Back Better bill2
Local mill fire1
US infrastructure bill1
Concealed carry laws1
Greene’s town hall livestream1
Thanksgiving1
Congressional spending1
Death threats against Greene1
Islamophobia bill1
Death of ex-senator Johnny Isakson1
Christmas1

