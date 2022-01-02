US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who repeatedly violated Twitter’s covid-19 misinformation policies, saw her personal account banned from the social-media platform. But her official Congressional account on Twitter lives on.

Twitter disabled Greene’s @mtgreenee handle after she reportedly tweeted misleading covid vaccine statistics on Jan. 1 based on unverified raw data from the US government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which relies in part on self-reported cases from patients as well as information from healthcare providers.

It’s not the first time her account has been suspended. But this time Twitter indicated the suspension is permanent, as reported by the New York Times and elsewhere.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said in response, in a post on the messaging platform Telegram.

The suspension appears to apply only to Greene’s @mtgreenee account

The permanent suspension of Greene’s account comes nearly a year after Twitter banned Donald Trump from its platform, in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. In addition to erasing Trump’s personal account, Twitter deleted tweets that Trump, still a sitting president at the time, tried posting to the White House’s official @POTUS account soon after the suspension. (The @POTUS account is now used by US president Joe Biden, who also continues to tweet from his personal @JoeBiden Twitter account.)

Twitter has not yet commented on the fate of Greene’s official @RepMTG account, from which she last tweeted on Dec. 24 to wish her constituents in northwest Georgia a merry Christmas.

What Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets about from her official Congressional account

The @RepMTG account hasn’t referenced the covid-19 pandemic since Nov. 2, when Greene, apparently referencing Biden’s vaccine mandate for US workplaces, tweeted the she would “stand with the American people on the House floor against tyrannical Democrat mandates because they shouldn’t stand alone.”

Here’s a breakdown of the @RepMTG account’s tweets in November and December 2021, by topic.