Egg freezing: Put it on ice

As more people aren’t sure whether or when to have kids, a growing number of them are turning to egg freezing, a relatively new and expensive procedure that could help women become parents outside their biological bounds. But how realistic is any promise of parenthood entirely on your terms?

Podcast host Kira Bindrim and Quartz’s breaking news reporter Courtney Vinopal discuss the cost, side effects, and the future of egg-freezing.

Kira Bindrim is the host of the Quartz Obsession podcast. She is an executive editor who works on global newsroom coverage and email products. She is obsessed with reading and reality TV.

Courtney Vinopal is a breaking news reporter at Quartz. She is obsessed with black turtlenecks, female friendship, and navigating public transport in new cities

Read the full transcript for this episode here.

First baby born from a frozen egg, 1986

American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASMR) recommends that egg freezing no longer be considered “experimental,” 2012

Average age for women to get married is now around 28

Study into motivations for egg freezing

NYU Langone reported egg freezing procedures were up 41% between June and Sept. 2020 compared to the same period the previous year.

A single cycle of egg freezing in the US on average costs between $8,000 and $15,000

Apple and Facebook cover employees’ egg freezing

Each oocyte has just a 4-12% chance of producing a successful pregnancy

Prelude fertility

