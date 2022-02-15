Google docs: Life in the cloud

Google docs have revolutionized the way we work, and now it even functions as a tool for social sharing and political dissent. This is all because the world shifted from saving files locally to storing them in the cloud. But has Google docs made us too comfortable with life in the cloud?

Quartz Obsession podcast host Kira Bindrim and Quartz’s emerging industries reporter Scott Nover discuss how Google docs became a tool for collaboration, productivity, and even resistance.

Featuring

Kira Bindrim is the host of the Quartz Obsession podcast. She is an executive editor who works on global newsroom coverage and email products. She is obsessed with reading and reality TV.

Scott Nover is a reporter at Quartz covering the business of the internet. He is obsessed with TikTok, fantasy football, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Show notes

