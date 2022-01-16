How powerful is your country’s passport?

For the third year in a row, Singapore and Japan have the most powerful passports in the world. According to data from the International Air Transport Association, analyzed by immigration consultants Henley& Partners, citizens of those two nations can travel to 192 of 227 destinations without having to secure a visa.

On the bottom of the list—seven places below North Korea—is Afghanistan, where nationals can gain visa-free access to just 26 countries and territories. Several states severed diplomatic ties with the beleaguered country after the Taliban seized power in August.

Henley’s analysts point out that the latest ranking reflects the greatest disparity between nations at the top and bottom of the list since it began the survey 17 years ago.

The top-ranked countries

Rank Country Countries nationals can visit without a visa 1 Japan 192 Singapore 192 2 Germany 190 South Korea 190 3 Finland 189 Italy 189 Luxembourg 189 Spain 189 4 Austria 188 Denmark 188 France 188 Netherlands 188 Sweden 188 5 Ireland 187 Portugal 187 6 Belgium 186 New Zealand 186 Norway 186 Switzerland 186 United Kingdom 186 United States 186 7 Australia 185 Canada 185 Czech Republic 185 Greece 185 Malta 185 8 Hungary 183 Poland 183 9 Lithuania 182 Slovakia 182 10 Estonia 181 Latvia 181 Slovenia 181

The bottom 10

Rank Country Countries nationals can visit without a visa 101 Congo (Democratic Republic) 42 Iran 42 102 Lebanon 41 Sri Lanka 41 Sudan 41 103 Bangladesh 40 Kosovo 40 Libya 40 104 North Korea 39 105 Nepal 37 Palestinian Territory 37 106 Somalia 34 107 Yemen 33 108 Pakistan 31 109 Syria 29 110 Iraq 28 111 Afghanistan 26

Covid’s impact on borders

Of course, politics isn’t the only thing at play during a pandemic. Covid-19 has countries asking travelers to present an ever-changing list of entry forms, QR codes, and testing reports to secure entry, and the emergence of new variants has resulted in a number of wholesale travel bans between countries, however limited in duration.

Most recently, the highly transmissible omicron variant resulted in a kind of “travel apartheid” against poorer nations, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said last month. Speaking in New York, Guterres decried blanket travel bans based on nationality as both “deeply unfair” and ultimately ineffective; he argued that only regular testing will slow the spread of covid.

Swiss health expert Andreas Brauchlin raised an additional point in a recent blog post: The freedom and mobility of a country’s citizens is likewise impacted by which vaccines they have access to, and whether they’ve been approved by the World Health Organization. “Vaccine passports, which once held the hope of negating the requirement for travel restrictions, are likely to expire after certain time periods,” Brauchlin wrote. “Seemingly, an individual’s health and vaccination status are as influential on mobility as their passport’s visa-free access.”