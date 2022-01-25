Season 2 of the Quartz Obsession podcast, coming Feb. 1

A podcast so nice we’re doing it (at least) twice.

In the first season of the Quartz Obsession podcast, we learned about why we need randomness, where rare earth metals come from, what makes flying business class truly special, and how Six Sigma fell out of fashion. We listened to Afrobeats, spun in office chairs, stumped ourselves with CAPTCHA, and sipped Japanese whisky. We predicted where kudzu would creep next, whether we’ll keep using cash, and what we’ll put in our lattes after oat milk.

In season two, Kira and Quartz journalists from around the world dig into the fascinating backstories behind everyday ideas, and what they tell us about the forces changing the way we live and work today. We’ll explore into what makes disco tick, why fish sticks are flying off freezer shelves, how Google Docs changed the way we work, and how Indian weddings became a multi-billion-dollar industry. We’ll get into why people are freezing their eggs, and why they’re keeping warm with thousand-dollar puffer jackets.

Subscribe now so you don’t miss an episode—find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.