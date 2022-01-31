Skip to navigationSkip to content
QUARTZ PRESENTS

The state of quantum computing

Closeup of a motherboard
Alexandre Debiève
From our Obsession
Beyond Silicon Valley
The next big battles in tech are happening outside the Bay Area.
  • Jasmine Teng
By Jasmine Teng

Associate membership editor

Published

In science fiction, quantum computing is often the magic behind time travel machines or alternate universes. But in real life, it could be the next big thing in computing; the end of cryptography as we know it; the catalyst for revolution in industries as diverse as finance, medicine, and more.

Governments, corporations, and venture capitalists are pouring billions into developing the tech. Venture capitalists funneled $1.5 billion into quantum startups in 2021, more funding than the previous three years combined (though overall venture capital shattered records across the board last year). Companies like PsiQuantum and Guoke Quantum Communication Network closed mega-rounds worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports our mission to make business better as our team of journalists provide insightful analysis of the global economy and helps you discover new approaches to business. Unlock this story and all of Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。