The state of quantum computing

In science fiction, quantum computing is often the magic behind time travel machines or alternate universes. But in real life, it could be the next big thing in computing; the end of cryptography as we know it; the catalyst for revolution in industries as diverse as finance, medicine, and more.

Governments, corporations, and venture capitalists are pouring billions into developing the tech. Venture capitalists funneled $1.5 billion into quantum startups in 2021, more funding than the previous three years combined (though overall venture capital shattered records across the board last year). Companies like PsiQuantum and Guoke Quantum Communication Network closed mega-rounds worth hundreds of millions of dollars.