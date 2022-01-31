Could a Fenty maternity line from Rihanna be on the horizon?

Rihanna is expecting her first child with the rapper A$AP Rocky.

The singer put an end to months of pregnancy rumors with photos released today (Jan. 31) debuting her belly bump alongside her partner in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. There’s been no official word yet on when the baby is due.

The news quickly fueled speculation on social media of a possible maternity line from Fenty, Rihanna’s fashion and skincare company.

Rihanna’s Fenty line has featured pregnant models in the past

The singer’s fashion line has been applauded for championing inclusivity in its offerings, making Fenty well-positioned to roll out a maternity line. Rihanna cast two pregnant models to walk the runway at a 2018 fashion show for her lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty, and one of them later confirmed she even went into labor while doing so.

Fenty has already helped make the singer a billionaire. Cashing in on a growing market would seem a logical next step for Rihanna, particularly as companies like Hatch are re-imagining maternity fashion to go beyond overalls and muumuu dresses. Fans might have to wait longer for new music, though. It’s been more than five years since Rihanna released her last album, ANTI.