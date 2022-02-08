What do you know about the Winter Olympics?

The Winter Olympic Games continue to evolve. Some sports and disciplines have been discontinued and restarted, some have been added, while others date back to the first competitions in Chamonix, France in 1924. This year in Beijing there are 15 sports ranging from bobsled, to ice hockey, to snowboarding.

It’s the natural progression of a competition that has now existed for 98 years. Military patrol is out, but halfpipe is in. Curling was part of the games in Chamonix but then was dropped and re-added multiple times over the years.

Do you know this year’s mascot? Which countries are boycotting the competition? The country or person with the most winter medals? Take the quiz to test your knowledge: