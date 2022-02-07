On Feb. 7, Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek wrote to his employees to explain how he views the evolving controversy involving its star podcaster Joe Rogan.

Artists including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have pulled their music off of Spotify in protest against Rogan’s pushing of misinformation about the covid-19 vaccines. Then came the discovery of the former Fear Factor host’s frequent use of the n-word on his podcast. Ek, in a memo to staff, acknowledged employees’ concerns but doubled down on his support for The Joe Rogan Experience.

Ek’s letter is a classic non-apology, admitting no wrongdoing or carelessness. He urges employees to think about open debate, free speech, and the principle of elevating controversial voices.

What Ek fails to grasp, it seems, is that when you pay a podcaster $100 million to publish exclusively on your platform, you become somewhat responsible for what he says.

Spotify Team,

1 In other words, “I’m sorry you’re upset,” a classic non-apology that defers blame to the person or people that were hurt.

2 Rogan’s comments don’t represent the values of the company, but we’re not going to do much about this, so maybe adjust what you think the values of this company are.

3 It was Rogan’s decision, not ours, to remove podcast episodes in which he, a white man, used the n-word.

4 We want to abdicate editorial and business responsibility for Rogan's podcast, for which we paid $100 million to exclusively license, and instead say something irrelevant about free speech, cancel culture, and the silencing of unpopular opinions.

5 We are not ready to admit that there is a difference between hosting a person’s podcast and paying him $100 million so that our website is the only place where you can listen to it.

6 We feel strongly that Joe Rogan alone is worth $100 million, the same amount of money we will spend on all marginalized musicians and podcasters in the fallout of this controversy.

7 We’re draping our decision in the language of free speech, which doesn’t apply to private control over content, to protect ourselves against criticism for our decisions.

8 We are not going to stop paying Rogan or people like him in the future, so buckle up.

9 I have talked to a lot of people, but haven’t necessarily heard many of them.

10 We vow to balance user safety with our interest in Joe Rogan making us a lot of money.

11 The concerns you expressed about Joe Rogan have done little to nothing to change our course of action.

I know it is difficult to have these conversations play out so publicly, and I continue to encourage you to reach out to your leaders, your HR partners or me directly if you need support or resources for yourself or your team.

Daniel

Spotify has more to lose than the music of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell

Ek’s support for The Joe Rogan Experience continues despite the existence of 110 episodes featuring content that potentially broke Spotify’s own content policies. According to the website JRE Missing, which tracks the take-downs, the removed episodes featured guests like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, alt-right activist Charles C. Johnson, and the white supremacist Stefan Molyneux.

Rogan apologized for using the n-word in years past and said he agrees that “there’s no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that, never mind publicly on a podcast.” Ek, meanwhile, makes clear that the removal of the episodes was a choice by Rogan, and not by Spotify, which wants to avoid a “slippery slope” toward who knows what.

If Ek thinks Rogan and his podcast are acceptable, and anything goes on Spotify, then maybe he should just say so plainly. Employees, investors, artists, and other podcasters would be better suited to decide whether they want to stay or go.