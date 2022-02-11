Skip to navigationSkip to content
TO MBA OR NOT TO MBA

Should you get an MBA?

Illustration by Ricardo Tomás
From our Field Guide
The evolved MBA
Business school graduates are increasingly equipped to tackle their industries' most difficult problems.
  • Courtney Vinopal
By Courtney Vinopal

Breaking news reporter

Published

In the years leading up to the coronavirus pandemic, applications to Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) programs declined as fewer prospective students saw value in leaving a stable job for an expensive professional degree.

The situation looks somewhat different two years after covid-19 upended the global economy and a Great Resignation is prompting millions of people to rethink what they want out of their careers. Applications to graduate management education programs rose 2.4% year-over-year in 2020 after a 3% decline in 2019, and rose once again by 0.4% last year, according to (pdf) the Graduate Management Admissions Council (GMAC), which administers the GMAT exam that most business schools require for admission. Three-quarters of MBA programs reported growth in applications during the first year of the pandemic.

