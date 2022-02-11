Skip to navigationSkip to content
MBA AND BEYOND

The future of the MBA

From our Field Guide
The evolved MBA
Business school graduates are increasingly equipped to tackle their industries' most difficult problems.
  • Oliver Staley
By Oliver Staley

Business & culture editor

Published

A tweet about business students went viral in January, and not because it flattered them. A professor of Wharton, the top-ranked business school of the University of Pennsylvania, tweeted that a quarter of her students thought the average US salary was more than $100,000.

For a certain slice of Twitter users, the tweet confirmed their suspicions about management students at elite universities, and, by proxy, about corporate leaders at large. For business school faculty and administrators, the tweet produced a collective groan as it resurfaced a plutocratic image they are eager to banish. (For the record, the average annual US wage is about $53,000.)

Already a member? Log In

Unlock this story and all of Quartz. Become a member by starting your free seven day trial today.

Your membership supports our mission to make business better through our work to provide insightful analysis of the global economy to help you discover new approaches to business.

Monthly membership$14.99 per month
Annual membership$99.99 per year

Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access

    Enjoy everything we publish with no paywalls

  • Member-only Newsletters

    Get concise analysis, forecasts, and advice in your inbox throughout the week

  • 100+ field guides

    On the most important global economic trends

  • Digital events from Quartz at Work

    Early invites plus access to playbacks and recaps for bi-monthly events about challenges of a modern-day worker.

  • Market insights

    Access deeply researched presentations, explainers and lists on the future of business

Membership supports:

  • Climate charity

    Quartz will contribute 1% of your purchase to remove CO2 from the atmosphere.

Need help? Email join@qz.com for support.