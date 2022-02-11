The future of the MBA

A tweet about business students went viral in January, and not because it flattered them. A professor of Wharton, the top-ranked business school of the University of Pennsylvania, tweeted that a quarter of her students thought the average US salary was more than $100,000.

For a certain slice of Twitter users, the tweet confirmed their suspicions about management students at elite universities, and, by proxy, about corporate leaders at large. For business school faculty and administrators, the tweet produced a collective groan as it resurfaced a plutocratic image they are eager to banish. (For the record, the average annual US wage is about $53,000.)