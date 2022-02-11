What does an ethical business education look like?

For years, consumers and workers have pressured companies to adopt a more conscious approach to doing business. Many have signaled they would. But clearly, the revolution has yet to happen.

During a devastating pandemic, business leaders have fielded complaints about inadequately diverse staff as employees fought for better pay and working conditions. Meanwhile, at many of the largest companies, CEO compensation and shareholder profits have increased. Companies have also redoubled their efforts to flash their environmental bona fides amid increasingly deadly effects of climate change.

It’s hard not to wonder why so many systems remain tragically broken. If the long-promised regime change has been stalled, where did it get stuck?