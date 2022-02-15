Why Russia might invade Ukraine, and what it means for the global economy

Russia has built up its military force on its border with Ukraine and could invade the country “any day,” US defense department spokesperson John Kirby said Feb. 14. The US temporarily moved its embassy from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to the city of Lviv, on the Polish border.

Over the past two months Russia has amassed more than 130,000 troops on the Ukraine border, prompting US and European authorities to sound the alarm of an imminent attack. The last time Russia interfered in Ukraine was in 2014, when it annexed the Crimean peninsula, a conflict that is estimated to have cost 14,000 lives.

An attack on Ukraine by Russia would likely prompt harsh sanctions by the US and Europe, with the potential to rattle the global economy. In the meantime, uncertainty surrounding the geopolitical conflict is spooking financial markets.

Why is Russia interfering in Ukraine?

Russia’s interest in Ukraine is driven in part by historical and cultural ties to the region. Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union until it collapsed in 1991, and ethnic Russians accounted for 17% of its population at the time the last census was taken in 2001.

During the two decades Putin has been in power, he’s been focused on bringing Ukraine back into Russia’s sphere of influence.

He’s seeking to diffuse current tensions, which some accuse Russia of stoking in the first place, by calling for a ban on potential Ukrainian membership in the North-Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as well as limiting NATO from deploying troops and weapons from eastern Europe—demands that both the US and its allies have formally rejected.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is spooking markets

US and European leaders are expected to impose strong sanctions that could have wide-ranging impacts on the global economy should Russia invade Ukraine. But Russia is likely to retaliate, which could in turn hit US and European economies.

Sanctions could affect everything from energy and food prices to the semiconductor industry, which relies on materials including neon and palladium, produced in Russia, to make chips that are already high in demand. More than 1,100 US-based firms and 1,300 European firms have at least one direct supplier in Russia, according to the supply chain risk-management company Interos.

But for now, a Ukraine invasion is still hypothetical. Russia said today it was pulling back some troops from Ukraine, even as videos on social media showed Russian units and missiles advancing toward the border.

The uncertainty has proven volatile for financial markets. The S&P dropped in recent days as worries of a potential escalation grows among investors. It rose once again this morning (Feb. 15) as Putin signaled a willingness to talk with the US and NATO.

Yesterday (Feb. 14), an offhand remark by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy was enough to cause the S&P Index to fall by 1.2%. Meanwhile, oil futures rose past $95 a barrel. Zelenskiy’s adviser later said that the president’s remark was not meant to suggest Russia would invade, as some traders had understood, and was meant to be interpreted as irony.