The Russia-Ukraine conflict could force major airline disruptions

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has prompted multiple airspace closures and a surge in oil prices, raising fears that it would create havoc for airline operators already crippled by covid-19.

Ukrainian airspace has closed to all civilian aircraft, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said, as have parts of Russian airspace along the border. Moldova, southwest of Ukraine, and Belarus to the north have also stopped civilian flights entering their airspace.

“In particular, there is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civil aircraft,” the agency said.

US airlines and pilots have been prohibited from flying over Ukraine, Belarus, and a part of western Russia.

In 2014, Malaysian Airlines MH17 was shot down by Russian-backed rebels over Ukrainian airspace. All 298 people on board the flight traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur were killed.

Airlines suspending flights to Ukraine

Airlines began suspending flights to Ukraine several days earlier, anticipating an escalation of a weeks-long standoff. Ryanair, Wizz Air, and Qatar Airways were still flying to the country as late as Wednesday but have since ceased operations there.

News of Russia’s military action have caused crude oil prices to surge past $100 a barrel, a seven-year high. Russia is the second biggest exporter of crude oil, and is also the world’s largest natural gas exporter. Investors sharply sold off Asian airline stocks as the rising cost of jet fuel shrink airlines’ margins. Travelers should expect to see higher airfares this year as a result.

The crisis could portend even more trouble in the event of tit-for-tat sanctions. British prime minister Boris Johnson announced the UK would ban Russian flag carrier Aeroflot from landing in the UK. However, “Russia could retaliate by closing its airspace to overflights, disrupting air traffic between Europe, North America, and Asia and wreaking havoc for flyers,” said Airline Weekly. The shortest flying route from London to Dehli—for instance—crosses over Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia.