Nike says it can’t get its goods to Russia

Sports giant Nike said it was halting online sales of its products in Russia because it “cannot guarantee delivery of goods to customers.”

The sneaker maker made the announcement on its Russian website, redirecting users to the brand’s offline stores. Nike did not immediately return Quartz’s request for comment.



Dozens of companies including Apple, Disney, and Meta have halted or pulled back on business in the country after it invaded Ukraine, citing ethical and humanitarian concerns.

It wasn’t clear if Nike’s statement was driven by supply chain difficulties after widespread airspace closures, corporate policy, or other reasons. Fedex, DHL, UPS have suspended service to both Russia and the Ukraine in light of the conflict.

Fellow athletic goods maker Adidas has not paused business in Russia, but the German brand suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Federation. It had been outfitting the Russian team with uniforms since 2008.

Nike’s business in Russia

The company does not break out sales for Russia, but EMEA accounted for $11.5 billion or 27% percent of its revenue in 2021. It operates over 100 stores in Russia, compared with 241 in the US, according to the Nike website.