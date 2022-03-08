Most Americans are willing to pay more at the pump for Ukraine

US president Joe Biden banned Russian oil imports on March 8 in response to Russia’s Ukraine invasion. The move that will likely push gasoline prices to new highs, but most Americans are willing to pay them, according to a new Quinnipiac University national poll.

Overall, 71% of Americans supported a ban on Russian oil even if it resulted in higher gas prices, according to the survey, which was conducted from March 4 to 6. Oil was trading around $130 a barrel on Tuesday, while a regular gallon of gasoline was an average $4.17 at the pump.

Democrats were the most likely to back the ban, but the support rates were also high for independents and Republicans.

Support for Ukraine

The majority of Americans—78%—were also in favor of accepting Ukrainian refugees into the US, and 64% had a favorable view of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has emerged as a hero figure over his handling of the conflict.

Meanwhile, Americans seem to understand the precarious position the war has put the Russian population in, with 86% saying Russians have no say on what Vladimir Putin or his government does. The new sanctions add pressure on his regime, which is already dealing with the ruble’s collapse and Russian oil trading at a discount to Brent.