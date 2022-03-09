Sweetgreen says its business will be fine without a full return to offices

During a stellar quarter for sales at trendy salad chain Sweetgreen, the fastest growth came from its urban locations, and specifically in midtown Manhattan.

“The urban stores, certainly…we would say are fully recovered to those levels that we saw in 2019,” Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman said on March 3 during a call with investors and analysts.

That may come as a surprise, as office occupancy is still lagging. An average of 38% of workers are back in the office across 10 major US cities, according to data from security firm Kastle Systems. As of March 2, just under a third of workers were back in the office in New York. In San Francisco, that statistic is 28%.

“[W]e’re not expecting [office occupancy] to come anywhere near 100%, but for us, it doesn’t need to,” said Mitch Reback, Sweetgreen’s chief financial officer. Part of Sweetgreen’s confidence, he said, comes from having invested in delivery, drive-thru service, and pick-up only restaurants, as well as offering online-only menu items. Customers also can pick up orders at designated locations in office buildings, residential buildings, and hospitals.

What this suggest is that fancy salad chains can survive without workers coming into the office, if they lean into the changing needs of remote employees, or open new sites like pick-up only locations or ghost kitchens that do away with costly labor or leases.

It’s a reversal of what Sweetgreen said in the filing for its initial stock offering, which warned investors that remote work could pose a financial risk to its business, before it went public last November.

Just Salad, Salata Salad Kitchen

Meanwhile, Just Salad’s CEO, Nick Kenner, told Quartz via email that sales in New York City are back to 2019 levels, in part due to locations in residential areas seeing more foot traffic than prior to the pandemic, suggesting customers who used to grab salads close to the office are still buying them while working from home. The Sweetgreen competitor has a majority of its locations in New York City.

But the recovery from the pandemic has not been equal across business district lunch staples. In Pret A Manger’s stores on Wall Street, for instance, transactions in the last week were 53% of their 2020 pace. And Salata Salad Kitchen, the third-largest US salad chain, serving midwestern states as well as California and Georgia, said downtown locations in Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Charlotte have not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels.