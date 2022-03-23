Vladimir Putin wore a $14,000 puffer jacket to promote his invasion of Ukraine

While everyday Russians have seen their wealth plummet as the ruble collapses and major foreign brands leave the country, Vladimir Putin has had no qualms showing off his lavish and luxurious wardrobe.

Putin attended a political rally last week to commemorate Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea recently donning a down puffer jacket that appears to be from Loro Piana and which sells for nearly $14,000. “We have not had unity like this for a long time,” he told a cheering crowd.

Putin’s fashion choice did not go over well with everyone.

Putin’s love of Italian luxury fashion and Swiss watches



Putin appears to be a fan of the Italian label—he previously was spotted in a $1,425 cashmere-and-silk jogger pants made by the brand, and in general, seems to favor Italian craftsmanship. He has worn outfits from Kiton and Brioni (suits at both start in the thousands, but can easily run up in the tens of thousands). For accessories, he often turns to Valentino ties and Ferragamo shoes with the occasional pair from British shoemaker John Lobb.

He’s also been documented over the years in a range of rare and valuable watches including pieces from Patek Philippe, A. Lange & Sohne, Breguet and Blancpain. In 2017, Putin reportedly sold his Patek Philippe 5208P, which is only available by invitation to VIP clients, for $1.2 million.

This is despite his official annual salary being listed as 3,661,765 rubles, which amounted to approximately $115,000 before the war but now is the equivalent of $34,450 due to the rubles collapse.

The autocrat has been known to give luxury watches away as gifts, including taking watches off his own wrist to give a Blancpain worth around $10,500 to a Siberian boy in 2009. That same year, he also gave a similar watch to a factory worker who complained of hardship.

Zelenskyy: Servant of the People

Putin’s luxurious wardrobe contrasts to Ukrainian president’s humble attire since the war broke out. Young and social media savvy, the former comedian is often dressed in solid army green-colored tees, strategically giving updates to Ukrainians from Kyiv or the frontlines to boost morale.

However, not everyone has agreed with his fashion choices. The economist Peter Schiff caught flack on social media for criticizing Zelenskyy’s appearance when the Ukrainian leader addressed the US Congress.