Just five days after taking a seat on Twitter’s board, Elon Musk has been publicly ruminating on changes to the social media platform.

Suggestions from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Twitter’s 8th most-followed user, range from the serious—lowering the price of Twitter’s subscription offering, Twitter Blue—to the strange (and misogynistic)—changing the company’s name to “Titter”.

Here’s what Twitter could look like if Musk’s polls and ponderings get a pass from his fellow board members.