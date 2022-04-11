Elon Musk joined and quit Twitter’s board on the same day

Elon Musk is no longer interested in a seat at the Twitter table.

“Elon has decided not to join our board,” Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal wrote in a note to the company, which he shared on Twitter on Sunday night (April 10).

On April 4, Twitter announced Musk’s appointment to the social network’s board. On April 5, the Tesla and SpaceX chief even tweeted he was “looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!” But on April 9, the day his term was due to begin, Musk decided against it.

There is some speculation that the world’s wealthiest man turned the opportunity down so that his ownership wouldn’t be limited to 14.9%.

Musk, on his part, has not addressed this reversal of the decision. Even on April 10, he spent the evening critiquing the monthly subscription service Twitter Blue and running a poll on whether Twitter should convert its San Francisco headquarters to a shelter for the homeless “since no one shows up anyway.”

Musk, who Agrawal called a “passionate believer and intense critic” of the microblogging site, continues to be the company’s biggest shareholder with his 9% stake, and Twitter “will remain open to his input.” Besides, him openly tweeting about the company to his 81.3 million followers could actually be more fruitful than casting a vote behind closed boardroom doors.