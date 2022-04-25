Deleting Twitter if Musk wins is the new moving to Canada

Following weekend chatter that Elon Musk is in talks with Twitter to move his acquisition bid forward, new reports this morning indicate that the deal is close to done. The possibility of a Musk-owned Twitter has led to a number of reactions, some negative, citing his politics and treatment of workers, and some positive, pointing to his success with Tesla and SpaceX.

But one consistent theme from users on the platform is the notion that some may quit Twitter if Musk takes over, evoking the oft-used promise-threat of moving to another country (usually, Canada for US citizens) if a particular candidate wins a presidential election. It happens every four years, but would-be expatriates usually don’t follow through on their threats.

Now, the same kind of public hand-wringing seems to be in play in the face of Musk’s $43 billion move. Given the lack of large-scale alternatives to Twitter, vows to depart the platform are likely just as superficial, for now.

What users can do with their data if Elon Musk takes over Twitter: Not much

In addition to promising to leave if Musk takes the Twitter reins, some users are now asking, often with a hint of humor, “How can I delete my DMs [private direct messages] before this takeover happens?”

The problem is, even if a user deletes their DM, the recipient will still have a copy. So unless a user plans on coordinating with all the Twitter users they’ve ever direct messaged, deleting DM is a pointless exercise. And even if users coordinate DM deletions, Twitter apparently still keeps those messages for years.

Moving on from Twitter is easier than moving to another country, and harder

There’s still time for another bidder to enter the fray, or for the Twitter board to outright deny Musk and set off a legal chain of events. But as of now, it’s looking like Twitter’s leading meme troll may get his acquisition wish.

Despite this, most users probably won’t be moving to another social media destination anytime soon, pledges to adopt a liking for poutine notwithstanding.