Podcasts: Are we in a bubble?

By Alexandra Ossola

Membership editor

Asynchronous, on-demand talk radio was a bold proposition back in 2004, when podcasts first started making waves. Less than 20 years later, podcasting is a big business. But monetization has its downsides: What began as a freewheeling, do-it-yourself space is evolving into a data-obsessed sector dominated by tech giants.

Featuring

Kira Bindrim is the host of the Quartz Obsession podcast. She is an executive editor who works on global newsroom coverage and email products. She is obsessed with reading and reality TV.

Ana Campoy is the deputy finance and economics editor at Quartz. She is obsessed with dictionaries, mushrooms, and the Atacama desert.

Show notes

Adam Curry, an MTV host, credited with being the ‘Podfather

2005, Apple adds podcasting directory to iTunes

Steve Jobs’ 2005 keynote speech at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in which he talks a lot about podcasting

Serial season 1, 2014

How Spotify pays music artists

Ana’s piece on Spotify shaping the next era of podcasting (for Quartz members only)

This episode uses the following music from freemusicarchive.org:

Hélice’s Theme by Komiku

Read the full transcript here.

