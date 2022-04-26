Jack Dorsey endorses Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

Twitter’s founder is full of praise for the company’s new owner.

On April 26—the day after Elon Musk bought Twitter for around $44 billion—former CEO Jack Dorsey said Twitter is a “public good at a protocol level, not a company.” He also said no one should run it. However, he noted that Musk is an exception.

“Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust,” Dorsey tweeted. “I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

Tech founders stick together

Musk, who bought Twitter partly to promote his idea of free speech, plans to take the company private. It might work to take the company away from financial pressure and investor scrutiny, and add subscription-based offerings. Plus, Dorsey says Elon’s goal of making the platform “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one.

However, Musk doesn’t always walk the talk. At his other companies, racism and sexism is allegedly rampant. As a boss, he’s also known for stirring controversies, from getting embroiled in securities fraud to changing his mind about joining Twitter’s board. He may even give Donald Trump his social media megaphone back. It is unclear how exactly he will “extend the light of consciousness.”

Still, Dorsey’s vote of confidence isn’t an anomaly. Jeff Bezos also thinks Musk is the right man to turn Twitter around.