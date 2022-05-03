A list of countries where abortion is illegal

The US Supreme Court is reportedly considering overturning abortion rights, according to Politico’s publication of an apparently leaked draft opinion by conservative justice Samuel Alito. Each state could become free to make its own abortion laws, and the likelihood is that many would choose to ban the procedure.

There are more than 20 countries in the world where abortion is completely prohibited, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights, a global legal advocacy group.

More than 50 countries and regions allow abortions, but only on grounds of preserving a woman’s health. Some refer only to physical conditions, while others include mental health.

In several countries, abortions are only permitted under certain circumstances, such as rape, incest, fetal impairment, or with the explicit consent of the spouse or parents.

Beyond these two categories, reproductive rights advocates classify countries as either offering abortions on the grounds of socioeconomic hardship, or on request with certain gestational limits. According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, close to 1 billion women in countries like India, Japan, most of Europe, Canada, and the US currently have access to safe abortions.