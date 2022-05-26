In a wonk-fest like the World Economic Forum, jargon is everywhere. Panelists drop phrases that are well-known only in their particular sectors—and sometimes not even there. Only the most patient speakers stop to explain what they mean. We collected five of the choicest items of gobbledygook and set up a quiz to test your mettle. How well would you fare in the audience at Davos?
TALKING THE TALK
Do you speak Davos? Take our jargon quiz and find out
By Samanth Subramanian
