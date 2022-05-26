Skip to navigationSkip to content
TALKING THE TALK

Do you speak Davos? Take our jargon quiz and find out

A panel discusses the future of Europe at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann
  • Samanth Subramanian
Looking into the Future of Capitalism

Published

In a wonk-fest like the World Economic Forum, jargon is everywhere. Panelists drop phrases that are well-known only in their particular sectors—and sometimes not even there. Only the most patient speakers stop to explain what they mean. We collected five of the choicest items of gobbledygook and set up a quiz to test your mettle. How well would you fare in the audience at Davos?

