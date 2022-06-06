Friendshoring is bad for politics but even worse for business

The word is clumsy enough: “friendshoring,” a portmanteau buzzword for the business strategy of running supply chains only through countries that are close political partners. As a concept, though, it’s even clumsier—not to mention damaging to the world’s economy.



Politics, in addition to covid-19, have made the last two years hard on supply chains. China’s political decisions to institute hard lockdowns led to global shipping and manufacturing delays. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has meant wheat shortages and the need for Europe to suddenly reorganize its energy supply lines. The US and the EU are both investing in semiconductor manufacturing plants at home to reduce their reliance on Taiwan, an island politically vulnerable to China.

Given how politics puts critical supply chains at risk, it’s little wonder that corporate and political leaders have begun to wonder if friendshoring will make supply chains more resilient. If Europe buys gas and rare earths from the US and in turn supplies Australia and Canada with semiconductor chips, surely these supply chains will weather political storms better than those reliant on Russia or China.

That is, at least, the theory behind friendshoring. In practice, it will be an entirely different matter.

Four ways friendshoring is bad for business

Friendshoring is regressive. Three decades after the end of the Cold War, it is easy to forget that the world once operated on a default friendshoring mode. The US and the USSR had their spheres of influence, forcing countries to align with one bloc or another. The promise of the end of the Cold War was more openness and integration. Friendshoring will mark a retreat to fragmentation, Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF chief, said at Davos recently, “with trade blocs and currency blocs separating what was up to now still an integrated world economy.” A World Trade Organization (WTO) study (pdf) published after the Ukraine war began estimated that if the global economy decouples into “Western” and “Eastern” blocs, it will lose nearly 5% in output, the equivalent of more than $4 trillion.

