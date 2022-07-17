Why Unicode is approving fewer and fewer new emoji

Thirty-one emoji have made it to the final round. If approved by the Unicode Consortium, pictograms like a hand fan, a discombobulated face, a pair of maracas, and a knob of ginger will appear on our devices in September, adding to the 3,633 we already have.

Compared to the 112 last year, Emoji 15.0 is bound to be the smallest set of new emoji since Unicode began working with developers to standardize them on various platforms in 2015.

In our interview this week, Jennifer Daniel, chair of Unicode’s emoji subcommittee, explained that the dwindling number of new emoji signals a stricter, more discerning vetting process within the standards organization. “My hope is that it’s becoming more apparent to the public that we’re encoding fewer emoji year after year—less things that are theoretical,” she says, underscoring that once an emoji is approved, it can not be deleted.

Daniel, a designer at Google, describes the years of Unicode releasing avalanches of new emoji as “an important experimental phase.” This year, they’re focused on making sure that scrolling through an emoji keyboard doesn’t feel like ransacking a “junk drawer,” as Daniel puts it. That means only approving new symbols that will end up being widely used.

For instance, the Unicode announced that it will no longer entertain proposals for new flag symbols, citing low usage compared to other categories of emoji. Nonetheless, the deadline to submit proposals for new emoji is July 31. Submissions are open to anyone who follows the proposal guidelines.

Combining and remixing emoji

Instead of looking for new emoji, Unicode has observed that people are creatively combining them to convey ideas. For example, “solar energy” can be ☀️⚡ or ☀️🔋. Quartz has seen Venmo users paying for utilities with 💦🔌🔥 and sandwiches with 🍞🐷🍞. Emoji watcher Jeremy Burge, describes his current life on a houseboat as 🦆🛟.

And in absence of a cannabis emoji, which the committee has rejected six times, people are using substitutes like 🌿, 🥦 or 🌳 or even 😳🍃 (feeling high) or 😳🔥 (blazed).

“It doesn’t require you to code every concept, every food, or every ingredient in the world. People can combine existing ones to mean something completely new,” says Daniel. “That is true self-expression.”