The evolution of Bloomberg’s homepage from 2010 to 2018

This post was originally published on Jan. 28, 2015, for Bloomberg.com’s fifth design. We have updated it with the latest iteration and figures.

Bloomberg LP’s sprawling media empire has a new public face on the internet. The relaunch of bloomberg.com establishes a metered paywall for access to both it’s articles and TV stream.

This is actually the seventh design of Bloomberg’s homepage in the last eight years. Looking back on the designs since 2010—using the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine as well as our own screenshots—provides a visual history of the company’s changing ambitions, from a financial data terminal with a website to a full-fledged consumer media brand supported by subscriptions:

2010: Orange and the old black

2011: The great white way

2012: Not just a list

The Wayback machine did not capture the chart that ran across the top in the 2012 and 2013 iteration of the site. Which must be noted here, because I designed it, and contributed to other aspects of this design.

2013: Still going strong

2014: Back to (some) black

2015: The new new new bloomberg.com

2016: Same Bloomberg, less “Business”

2018: Back to black…and white



