The 5 types of EV batteries — and the pros and cons of each Electric-vehicle battery technology is moving fast, but what types of EV batteries are available today, and how do they differ?

From sleek sedans to powerful SUVs, electric vehicles are changing how we travel. At the heart of every EV lies its battery — the powerhouse that stores and delivers the energy it needs. Just as understanding the engine is important if you own a gasoline car, understanding battery technology is essential for EV owners and those considering making the switch.

The battery typically accounts for around 40% of an EV’s cost, so it’s worth knowing what you are paying for and why some batteries are better than others.

Early EV batteries had a number of issues, and some of these shortcomings persist, driving the race for better alternatives. Short ranges are impractical for many drivers, which has spurred a search for solutions with higher energy density. Slow charging is another key consumer concern, so speeding up charging is essential to increasing EV uptake. Other key priorities include boosting battery lifespan and improving safety, to prevent overheating and fires.

On top of all that, rare materials used in batteries — such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel — are not evenly distributed around the world. Concerns about resource scarcity, the environmental toll of mining, and geopolitical risks are driving the search for alternative materials.

Research to address these and other issues has led to the development of new battery technologies, each with their own unique advantages and shortcomings. Here’s a roundup of the different types of EV batteries now available or in development.