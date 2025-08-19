6 stocks to buy and hold for the long haul
From Apple to Microsoft and beyond, find out more about the top 6 stocks to buy and hold to build long-term financial wealth.
Investing in the stock market is crucial for building long-term wealth. However, determining where to allocate your funds to ensure long-term value can be challenging, especially when aiming to buy and hold stocks. There's more to stock investment options than chasing tech trends or volatile assets.
Below, we discuss six stocks recognized for their long-term value, stability, and growth. As with most stock options, there's always a risk of complexity and volatility, but remember the words of billionaire John Bogle, who says, "Money grows with time and not speed. Ignore the noise, and understand that markets don't move in one direction forever."
So, why is buy and hold a respected investment strategy? It minimizes costs related to capital gains tax, and this investment method is supported by years' worth of historical market data.
It also offers tremendous compounding — earning returns on both your original investment and its previous gains — where there's consistent growth over the years. According to Warren Buffett, "Time is the friend of compounding."
Apple (AAPL)
Steve Jobs may be gone, but his legacy remains. Most of Apple's revenue comes from its hardware, but it has diversified its portfolio to include a services division offering products like Apple TV, music, and iCloud.
If made years ago, an investment of $1,000 could be worth over $185,000, suggesting that it's the ideal stable product for a buy-and-hold investment.
- Compounding: Apple has delivered strong long-term returns, driven by consistent growth, innovation, and market leadership, making it a potentially reliable choice for investors.
- Cash flow strength: Apple generates billions in free cash flow annually, which means exceptional financial health.
- Ecosystem advantage: Apple's tightly integrated hardware, software, and services ecosystem creates long-term customer loyalty and recurring revenue streams.
Microsoft (MSFT)
Bill Gates is a pioneer of the computer world, spearheading Microsoft for decades. Microsoft is far from a retro company, offering affordable shares relative to its earnings.
The company has delivered substantial long-term returns, making it a strong choice for investors seeking reliable blue-chip stocks — well-established and financially sound companies known for stability and performance.
Because Microsoft has diversified its offerings from software licenses to include cloud services, the revenue is spread out.
- Diversified income: Over half of Microsoft’s revenue comes from cloud and services, not just software licences, broadening its business base.
- Compounding: Microsoft may provide a stable long-term return profile with consistent dividend growth.
- Cash flow strength: Microsoft's cash flow over a 12-month period was $69.4 billion, showing a history of strong financial position.
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
When American investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett owns a holding company, it's wise to invest. The multinational company is one of the largest investment firms, and offers average-earning investors an opportunity to buy into its empire.
Under this umbrella company are a few well-known consumer brands, which include Duracell, Brooks, and Dairy Queen, spanning industries from insurance to manufacturing and retail.
- Compounding: Known for consistent long-term performance, Berkshire Hathaway’s growth reflects the power of compounding and strategic reinvestment.
- Cash flow strength: Generates billions in annual operating and free cash flow.
- Diversified holdings: From insurance to railroads to consumer goods, Berkshire's portfolio spans multiple stable sectors and cash-generating businesses.
Visa (V)
Investing in a globally recognized payment system that's been around since 1958 and has demonstrated consistent profitability might just be your ticket to wealth. Visa boasts a massive scale and resiliency in the market, with a presence in over 200 countries and the capability to handle millions of financial transactions annually.
- Compounding: Visa has consistently delivered strong long-term total returns, supported by its global presence and dominant position in the payments industry.
- Cash flow strength: Delivers a consistent increase in growth, reflecting strong financial health and operational efficiency.
- Innovation driver: Visa continually invests in payment technologies like contactless, mobile wallets, and cybersecurity, ensuring it stays ahead in the evolving digital payments landscape.
Procter & Gamble (PG)
Ranked highly by Global retail partners for 10 years, Procter & Gamble is one of the most diverse and stable companies. With iconic brands like Pampers and Gillette, it comes as no surprise that the company has increased its dividends for 69 consecutive years.
- Compounding: Consistent 10% compound annual growth, supported by strong global brand demand and steady consumer product sales.
- Cash flow strength: Generates strong recurring cash flow, backed by $19.8 billion in net sales.
- Innovation and sustainability: P&G consistently invests in product innovation and sustainability initiatives, helping maintain relevance with consumers and adapting to evolving market trends.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Gamers and designers might be familiar with Nvidia, an American-based tech company dominating the graphics processing and AI markets. The company's applications are used in 3D rendering design packages for engineering and design fields, video editing, and PC gaming.
It was founded in 1993 with a bold vision to revolutionize visual computing. Nvidia's market success, coupled with strategic acquisitions like Mellanox Technologies, has further solidified its position.
- Compounding: Nvidia’s 10-year compound growth reflects the increasing demand in AI, data centers, and advanced graphics, delivering returns driven by rapid industry expansion.
- Cash flow strength: Consistently generates billions in free cash flow, funding aggressive R&D and expansion.
- AI and graphics leadership: Nvidia dominates the GPU (graphics processing unit) market and is a key player in artificial intelligence, powering growth in gaming, data centers, and autonomous tech.