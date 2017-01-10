Why you need a midday martini and the psychology of cocktails

People rarely go to a pub because they’re thirsty.

This observation has shaped the career of Colin Field, head bartender of the legendary Bar Hemingway at the Hotel Ritz Paris. The 66-year-old South African, thrice voted best bartender in the world by Forbes, says he can prescribe a drink based on his read of the customer’s body language, clothing, and mood. “They call me the ‘telepathic bartender,’ ” he says.

At a Dec. 3 cocktail making lesson organized by My Little Paris, Field explained the thought process that goes into the perfect drink for customers who enter his handsome bar-cum-altar. “For whom am I making this cocktail? Why [or what occasion] am I making this cocktail for? Why is that person going to drink this cocktail?” Field notes, rattling off questions like a sleuth. “There’s always a reason for having a cocktail.”

Colin Field. (Anne Quito/Quartz)

In his 41 years of working in bars and hotels around the world, Field has mapped some common patterns: A person in business attire who looks stressed will go for a quick, dry cocktail like a martini to produce an instant calming effect. Vodka-based drinks are preferred by day drinkers because the smell is virtually undetectable on someone’s breath. A business person, ready to unwind, will go for a long drink like a Tom Collins or a highball.

New drinkers will go for sweet, exotic-sounding cocktails with a lot of juices. A good bartender will also suggest a juice-laden drink for someone who looks like they might need a midday shot of energy—perhaps with champagne or ginger ale. Experienced drinkers opt for simpler cocktails like the Platinum Bullet—a no-nonsense concoction of vodka or gin served in a chilled martini glass with one olive. “I look at everything when people come into this bar—their watches, their shoes, their suits—everything. It gives me an indication [of what to make for them],” says Field who created the curriculum for a barman’s degree at the Sorbonne University in 2009.

Bar Hemingway. (Anne Quito/Quartz)

Cocktail names have a huge impact on what a customer chooses, too. Though most people like the taste of whiskey and Coca-Cola, most won’t admit to it or order it in a bar because it sounds pedestrian. A pink drink with grapefruit juice, strawberry liqueur, and vodka called “Bazooka,” will likely turn off proper ladies. Jocks or “highly-stressed stock exchange types” faced with a “Pink Fairy” are apt to pass. “Basically, you are what you drink,” he says.

What potion could he concoct to remedy our mood post-Brexit, pre-Trump? Field demurs, saying the Ritz has a policy of steering away from naming drinks after political figures. (Quartz’s Shattered Glass and Nasty Woman would never make the menu here.)

What would he make for a hypothetical man who’s just been inaugurated president of the United States? “Obviously, a champagne cocktail,” says Field. And for a hypothetical woman who was positive she was going to get a job, only to have the rug pulled out from under her? Says Field, “I would give her a bottle of scotch.”