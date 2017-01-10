For seven years, a global community of writers has been using a hashtag to complain about writing

Writers are mildly delusional. They have to be, to abracadabra a story into existence and then hope, against all odds and evidence, that it actually gets read.

According to an oft-cited 2002 survey, 81% of Americans, about 200 million people, believe they have a book in them. But blockbuster sales and critical acclaim are hard to come by: Just 40 self-published authors hit sales of 1 million e-books between 2010 and 2015. One of them, romance writer Meredith Wild, took out 10 credit cards and a personal loan to pay for a six-figure marketing campaign for her erotic novel Hardwired. Most authors don’t (and can’t) invest what Wild did. Still more struggle to even finish their books.

In pop culture, being an author tends to involve frequent phone calls from angry editors, who just want you to send them the pages. But when writing for yourself, motivation must come from within. No one cares if you ever get it done. Really.

Enter Twitter: Using the hashtag #amwriting, scribes across the globe convene daily to procrastinate, find inspiration, and kvetch collectively. The hashtag’s creator, Johanna Harness, calls it “an ongoing chat, meant to happen in the background of a writer’s day” and “a place where writers connect with other writers, for mutual encouragement and support.” Since first appearing in 2009, #amwriting has indeed become the distracted scribblers’ soapbox.

But with the hashtag’s growing popularity also comes more spam, and more self-promotion. Today #amwriting is where writers, a famously moody and solitudinous bunch, often make announcements best left unexpressed (editors exist for a reason!) and articulate sentiments so relentlessly positive that they suggest the announcer has never faced a blank page.

Here are the best #amwriting archetypes:

Motivational statements

Don't give up on your dream. You never know if it will become a cultural phenomenon. #amwriting #amwritingscifi #amwritingfantasy pic.twitter.com/LDIS7395rj — SciFi/Fantasy Author (@DougWallace1973) December 29, 2016

Quiet the Negative Voices. Write. Be Positive. You can be an Author. Get back up. #amwriting #amediting …Keep Writing. Don't stop. pic.twitter.com/XVlMRdLptf — Writing & Editing (@WrtrStat) December 30, 2016

Motivational statements (by famous people)

For my #amwriting friends, and anyone who wants to follow a dream but hesitates to get started… #FearIsFine #DoItAnyway pic.twitter.com/702SChALtd — Jessica Calla (@jess_calla) December 30, 2016

Write your story as it needs to be written. Write it honestly, and tell it as best you can.

NEIL GAIMAN#amwriting #fiction pic.twitter.com/7UkUihKFxO — Jon Winokur (@AdviceToWriters) January 3, 2017

"Writing a book is like telling a joke and having to wait 2 years to know whether or not it was funny." – Alain de Botton #amwriting #Writer — Manuel Mangombe (@ManuelMangombe) January 2, 2017

This quote is so true! Writing & finishing a book takes time, effort, & some faith. Don't give up!! #wednesdaywisdom #amwriting pic.twitter.com/VLJg7uxZqg — Tracey Shearer (@TraceyLShearer) December 28, 2016

Humblebrags & regular brags

Long day with toddler means I want to veg & watch TV. BUT, you don't make good on your calling to be an author by watching TV. #amwriting — Elisa Preston (@BigEPreston) December 20, 2016

Home from the day job, now time to #write. No rest for the wicked. #amwriting — Sheri Velarde (@Sher_V) December 27, 2016

I just met my yearly writing goal of 600,000 words for all of 2016. Ten cups of coffee says I can make it 650k in the next 6 days #amwriting — Amelia Fisher (@leemfish) December 26, 2016

Tips & tricks

Writer's block? Get your blood moving. Go for a walk. Write something shorter. Find the humor in it. #amwriting Write. Shake it off. =) pic.twitter.com/sSodPWX06C — Writing & Editing (@WrtrStat) December 29, 2016

Every word matters! Write 50 words, that's a paragraph. Write 400 words, that's a page. -Ajay Ohri #amwriting..Write pic.twitter.com/S5fk5gw0HM — Writing & Editing (@WrtrStat) January 5, 2017

Don't write the book that someone else could have written. Write what only you can write. #amwriting pic.twitter.com/A3BgyjitFV — Olivia McCabe (@oliviamccabe72) December 28, 2016

At some point the endless revisions need to stop and you just need to publish you book. #amwriting #amwritingfantasy #books — Travis Taylor (@WriterTaylor) December 27, 2016

Distractions, pure and simple

DO NOT ask me a question unless you are prepared for brutal honesty Here's a funny cat….#amwriting #amreading #writerslife pic.twitter.com/5vwNhgPIIR — Jaxon Wolfe (@jaxon_wolfe) December 21, 2016

When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace.

– Jimi Hendrix#AmWriting #ASMSGhttps://t.co/XQcqxibptA pic.twitter.com/WQT8WNmV3b — B. Wicklow Brady (@B_W_Brady) January 5, 2017

Horrifying realization: now that it's 2017, if you write YA, your main characters WEREN'T ALIVE FOR ANY OF THE 90s #amwriting pic.twitter.com/TYuMLxuAR6 — Karsten Knight (@KarstenKnight) January 2, 2017

Writers quoting themselves

Thormig smiled. The Forlorn Fleet had arrived, and not a moment too soon. Now they might stand a chance. #amwriting #amwritingfantasy pic.twitter.com/q2Uize4EAS — SciFi/Fantasy Author (@DougWallace1973) January 1, 2017

Cain turned to her and said "A good woman will keep your secrets. A great woman will help you get rid of the body." #amwriting #writerslife — Johnathan Vargo (@JohnathanVargo) December 28, 2016

Desperate thought experiments

Hey beer/wine/whiskey companies: pay me $100K and I'll make you my official drink and mention your product in my novels! #amwriting https://t.co/Jvl2qoFl4l — Edwin Peng (@EdwinPeng88) December 20, 2016

Every time a bell rings, another writer gets a publishing contract. Isn't that the way it should work? 😄🎄😄🎄 #amwriting #itsawonderfullife pic.twitter.com/y8b30RPr9D — Tracey Shearer (@TraceyLShearer) December 25, 2016

Yes! Even $1/hr is better than the zero I'm currently making lol #amwriting pic.twitter.com/IL3URb4DEm — Jamie Hoang (@HeyJamie) December 27, 2016

Gratuitous mentions of coffee

Sitting in my favorite coffeehouse with a notebook and a hot cup of java is my idea of #Heaven

Libba Bray#amwritinghttps://t.co/nbnnxeDYdz pic.twitter.com/5E6kffE4vt — Novelicious (@noveliciouss) December 30, 2016

Fellowship and positivity in the face of high odds of failure is fine. But #amwriting can give the impression that books are written by taking long walks in the woods, mainlining coffee, and reciting inspirational quotes when really the process is lonely and boring, and the hard parts can’t be shared.

After all, no one’s going to heart a tweet that admits: #RejectionsForYears #AmContemplatingDeath.