Each year, 10,000 Chinese workers are tasked with building a temporary city of ice. It’s a part of the Harbin Ice & Snow Sculpture Festival, located near the Chinese border with Siberia. Temperatures can reach as low as -31 degrees Fahrenheit, but that doesn’t stop visitors from partaking in the festival’s activities, which include ice swimming and mass ice weddings.

Watch the video above to see a preview of 2017’s festival—the 33rd annual.