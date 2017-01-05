The $600,000 fish

In Japan, paying more than half a million dollars on a single fish is considered good luck for business (and also comes with a round of free publicity).

Kiyoshi Kimura, the owner of the sushi-chain restaurant Sushi Zanmai, did just that at Japan’s famous Tsukiji fish market during its first auction of the year. He paid $614,000 for a 467-pound bluefin tuna. This is his sixth straight year with the highest bid.

The new year auction tradition may be the last at this location, which is considered prime real estate. The Tokyo government plans to move the fish market to a manmade island a few miles away. However, relocation has been delayed due to concerns about toxic pollution at the new site.

Watch our video to get a sense of what it’s like at the world’s largest fish market during the auction.