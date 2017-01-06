A gunman shot and killed multiple people at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale Airport

A gunman opened fire at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport early this afternoon, according to eyewitness and media reports. Update (2:30pm ET): The sheriff’s office in Broward County, where the airport is located, said eight people were injured, five people were killed, and the shooter was in custody.

Update: 5 ppl dead; 8 injured were taken to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Communications received a call around 12:55 p.m. about shots fired at 100 Terminal Drive at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood Int'l Airport. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Airport officials said the incident took place at baggage claim in Terminal 2, an area of the airport that is generally open to the public. Quartz’s Leslie Josephs reported that these exposed areas, outside security checkpoints, are often blind spots in airport security that have been exploited by attackers at other transportation hubs.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Update (4:30pm ET): The gunman was said to be a passenger aboard a flight, according to Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca. LaMarca said in a Facebook post that the shooter checked the gun before boarding a plane, claimed his bag with the weapon upon his arrival at Fort Lauderdale, and loaded it in the bathroom before the shooting.

The shooter was reportedly identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, a spokesman for Florida Senator Bill Nelson, who spoke with officials at the Transportation Security Administration, told Reuters. He reportedly had military identification on him at the time of his arrest.

The Broward County sheriff’s office also investigated reports of additional shots being fired on airport property at around 2:30pm ET, but did not confirm a second shooter or shooting. Sheriff Scott Isreal reportedly said later in a news conference that the suspected gunman, who was being interviewed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, appeared to have acted alone. The airport remains closed for the time being and no flights are allowed in or out.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer was at the airport earlier, and sent several updates on Twitter:

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.