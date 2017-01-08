How to watch the Golden Globes 2017 online or on TV

The awards season is upon us.

The Golden Globes, a “pre-game” of sorts for the Oscars, will take place in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, Jan. 8. Known for its drunk acceptance speeches, the awards show will be conducted by Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, who will be a break from sardonic recurring host Ricky Gervais.

While the main affair will be shown on NBC, watching Meryl Streep be honored with the lifetime achievement award legally online could prove a little tricky for those without televisions. But never fear, cord-cutters: There are still ways to know if La La Land wins best picture or if Westworld outdoes Game of Thrones without turning on a TV set. Here’s how you can watch your favorite actors and films get showered in praise online:

Watch on TV

Traditional TV viewers can catch the Golden Globes on NBC from 5pm US Pacific Time (PT)/8pm US Eastern Time (ET). The TV network will begin the “Arrival Special” at 7pm ET, which will include winner predictions and behind-the-scenes scoops. E! will have hosts Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest doing their equally entertaining and cringe-worthy red carpet coverage at 3pm PT/6pm ET.

Live-streaming on NBC

If you don’t have a TV, you can watch the live stream on NBC.com—you just need to log in with your account with a valid TV provider. A live stream of the event will also be on the NBC app for mobile devices, but a user authentication is needed in that case, too.

Because NBC is a broadcast network, you can also get the channel with an indoor antenna. (But you still need a cable login.) If you’re trying this method, for the best results keep the antennae near a window, as high up as you can get, and away from metals.

Live-streaming on other websites

A quick Google search will probably lead you to some shady links that launch an onslaught of ads every time you click pause, but there’s an easier—and legal—way to stream NBC online. Streaming service Sling TV includes NBC in its $25 per month Sling Blue package in some regions, and new users can sign up for a seven-day free trial, which could be your solution. DirecTV Now also offers new customers a free week, which is a great alternative if you’re already a Sling member or want to use a different option. Playstation Vue also offers local feeds of NBC.

Watch on social media

Pop culture enthusiasts can get their share of fashion-forward stars, mushy celebrity couples, and awkward interviews through Twitter’s live stream of the red carpet, which begins at 3pm PT/6pm ET. Entertainment Tonight is teaming up with GIF-generator Giphy to bring lol-worthy moments from the red carpet to life on the internet as soon as they happen, and ET’s official Facebook page will also give brief post-show updates on the night’s most memorable moments at 8.30 pm PT/11.30pm ET.