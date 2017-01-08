At the Golden Globes, women in suits show red carpet dresses “aren’t a requirement”

While some of the fashion world’s most powerful designers have been blurring gender lines on the runway for several seasons now, Hollywood’s red carpets have been slow to follow, generally adhering to the standby rule of men in tuxes and women in gowns.

At tonight’s Golden Globes, Evan Rachel Wood, Octavia Spencer, and Kathryn Hahn all showed the power of a woman in a well-cut tuxedo.

Evan Rachel Wood at the 2017 Golden Globes. (Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss)

Wood told E!’s Ryan Seacrest that her custom-made Joseph Altuzarra tuxedo was an homage to Marlene Dietrich and David Bowie, whose 70th birthday would have been today.

“I love dresses—I’m not trying to protest dresses,” she said. “But I wanted to make sure young girls and women know they aren’t a requirement. You don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to, and to just be yourself because your worth is more than that.”

Octavia Spencer at the 2017 Golden Globes. (Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss)