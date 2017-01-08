Watch Ryan Gosling remind us how hard it is to be a woman—even if you’re married to Ryan Gosling

When Ryan Gosling won the 2017 Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy film, for his performance in La La Land, he came onstage and acknowledged, as actors often do: “You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people.”

He then acknowledged—rather eloquently—that the shoulders he, and so many working fathers, stand on are primarily those of their wives. In the case of Gosling, that’s Eva Mendes, also an actor, and the mother of his two daughters.

“While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” said Gosling. “If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, there would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you.”

Eva Mendes, we’re hoping for a great 2017 for you.