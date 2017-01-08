Here are all the winners of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Here are the winners of the 2017 Golden Globe awards:

Film

Best Picture, Drama

Moonlight

Best Picture, Comedy or Musical

La La Land

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actress, Drama

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Actor, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress, Comedy

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Actor, Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Original Score

La La Land

Best Original Song “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Animated Feature Film

Zootopia

Best Foreign Language Film

Elle

Television

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown

Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical

Atlanta

Best TV Miniseries or Movie

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Actor, Drama

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Actress, Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Best Actress, Comedy

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Best Actor, Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Supporting Actor

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best Supporting Actress

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Actor, Mini-Series or TV Movie

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Actress, Mini-Series or TV Movie

Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Other

Cecil B. Demille Award

Meryl Streep

This list will be updated throughout the night.