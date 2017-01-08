Here are all the winners of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards

THE AWARD GOES TO

Here are the winners of the 2017 Golden Globe awards:

Film

Best Picture, Drama
Moonlight

Best Picture, Comedy or Musical
La La Land

Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actress, Drama
Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Actor, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress, Comedy
Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Actor, Comedy
Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences

Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Original Score
La La Land

Best Original Song “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Animated Feature Film
Zootopia

Best Foreign Language Film
Elle

Television

Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown

Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical
Atlanta

Best TV Miniseries or Movie
The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Actor, Drama
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Actress, Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown

Best Actress, Comedy
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Best Actor, Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Supporting Actor
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best Supporting Actress
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Actor, Mini-Series or TV Movie
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Actress, Mini-Series or TV Movie
Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Other

Cecil B. Demille Award
Meryl Streep

This list will be updated throughout the night.

