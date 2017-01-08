Here are all the winners of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Here are the winners of the 2017 Golden Globe awards:
Film
Best Picture, Drama
Moonlight
Best Picture, Comedy or Musical
La La Land
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Actress, Drama
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best Actor, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress, Comedy
Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Actor, Comedy
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Original Score
La La Land
Best Original Song “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
Best Animated Feature Film
Zootopia
Best Foreign Language Film
Elle
Television
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown
Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical
Atlanta
Best TV Miniseries or Movie
The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Actor, Drama
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Actress, Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Best Actress, Comedy
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
Best Actor, Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Best Supporting Actor
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Best Supporting Actress
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Best Actor, Mini-Series or TV Movie
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Best Actress, Mini-Series or TV Movie
Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Other
Cecil B. Demille Award
Meryl Streep
