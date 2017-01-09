The before-and-after photos of Beijing’s toxic smog and blue skies

Relatively fresh air is returning to Beijing, thanks to some chilly winds. For much of the past week the Chinese capital has been smothered in a fog so thick that it’s cut visibility in some cases to just 50 meters (55 yards). Authorities issued the city’s first-ever red alert for fog on Jan. 3-4.

That wasn’t the worst part. The fog conspired with dangerous levels of smog. From Dec. 30 to Jan. 7, the city issued its second-highest orange alert for air pollution.

Other parts of northern and eastern China were also affected, with dozens of cities issuing strong alerts for air pollution. Even neighbors of mainland China—including Seoul, Taipei, and Hong Kong—have suffered from the bad air.

Below, some before-and-after photos of Beijing:

An Air China plane flies amid heavy smog over a suburb of Beijing on Jan. 2, 2017. (Reuters/Jason Lee)

A foreign tourist and a child wearing protection masks walk through Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Jan. 4, 2017. (AP/Andy Wong)

A woman wearing a mask walks along a street in Beijing on Jan. 5, 2017. (Reuters/Jason Lee)

A worker maintains a street light in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Jan. 6, 2017. (Reuters/Jason Lee)

Now, with the city’s pollution levels finally coming down to a moderate level, people are seizing the chance to take a deep breath.

Families relishing a smog-free Sunday in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/QoZGiU9EzQ — Chris Buckley 储百亮 (@ChuBailiang) January 8, 2017

On Sunday, Beijing collectively exhaled after the smog cleared. The ice on the Liangma canal filled with families. pic.twitter.com/YN21444Mnm — Chris Buckley 储百亮 (@ChuBailiang) January 8, 2017

A conductor leads a performance on Jan. 8, 2017. (EPA/How Hwee Young)

A Chinese elderly man exercising in a Beijing park on Jan. 8, 2017. (EPA/How Hwee Young)

A Chinese elderly woman exercising with racquets in a Beijing park on Jan. 8, 2017. (EPA/How Hwee Young)