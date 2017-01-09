BUY IT FOR LIFE

It takes until age 34 to earn back the cost of a US university degree

Amy X. Wang
Graduates celebrate receiving a Masters in Business Administration from Columbia University during the year's commencement ceremony in New York in this May 18, 2005 file photo. A college diploma has long been the ticket to a good job, but the deepest economic slump in decades has dampened the dreams of many college seniors. To match feature FINANCIAL/GRADUATES REUTERS/Chip East/Files (UNITED STATES BUSINESS EDUCATION) - RTXEF7C
A decade's wait. (Reuters/Chip East)
One of the biggest dilemmas of the modern age is thus: Is a college degree worth it? Yes. And also no.

The College Board suggests another answer: Yes, but you may have to wait 12 years.

According to new research published today from the American non-profit organization, which conducts education studies and runs the SAT, the average US bachelor’s degree recipient doesn’t recoup the cost of obtaining a degree—measured as tuition paid, plus wages lost from not being in the workforce for four years—until age 34.

There are benefits aplenty of going to college. The report notes that degree-holders have median earnings that are 67%, or $24,600, higher than high-school graduates; college grads also are more likely to volunteer, exercise, vote in elections, and have job benefits like health insurance. “A college education is an investment that pays dividends over the course of a lifetime, even for students who accumulate some debt to obtain a degree,” the College Board’s senior policy research scientist Jennifer Ma said in a press release.

Nonetheless, a decade after graduation is a long time to be in the red. The decision to make that so-called investment remains deeply personal, especially as student debt in the US climbs—to the point where senior citizens are borrowing for their grandkids.

