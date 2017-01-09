“Hidden Fences” doesn’t exist—but “Hidden Figures” is number one at the US box office

Presenter Jenna Bush Hager and actor Michael Keaton both had slips of the tongue at the Golden Globes and referred to the comedy-drama Hidden Figures as “Hidden Fences.”

Pharrell's face just held hundreds of years of whitewashing resolve #HiddenFences #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/OMAebhPjkb — Tonja Renée Stidhum (@EmbraceTheJ) January 9, 2017

They accidentally mashed up the title of the movie, about three African-American women working at NASA in 1960s, with that of another nominated film, Fences, which stars two black actors, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. The internet did not let either of them off easy.

#HiddenFences? Hey, we don't all look a like. Put some respect on our movies. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/oLRiMo5500 — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) January 9, 2017

The #HiddenFences incident is more than an innocent mistake. It's a lack of research or care for black cinema. — Mariah Hickman (@_MariahHickman) January 9, 2017

While “Hidden Fences” is nothing more than a hashtag and a parody Twitter account, the real Hidden Figures is having an amazing theatrical run tied to its Golden Globes nominations.

The biographical drama, which was released in US theaters on Dec. 25, took the top spot at the North American box office this weekend. It brought in $22.8 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter, narrowly dethroning Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which had held number one since its Dec. 16 release.

Hidden Figures, which stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae as the real-life mathematicians who helped launch astronaut John Glenn into orbit, is a notable theatrical win for a movie starring black women, showing that neither gender nor race matters at the box office.

Henson called out the achievement on Instagram, noting that it occurred during a weekend when a snowstorm likely deterred theatergoers in the US, and despite playing in fewer theaters than Rogue One. Rogue One was in 4,157 theaters this weekend while Hidden Figures played in 2,471, according to Variety.