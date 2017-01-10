If you want to arrive on time, take these airlines (and avoid El-Al)

Keeping a strict schedule and traveling by air is a tricky combination. Delays abound—there’s airport congestion, inclement weather, mechanical problems, labor shortages, or the rare puppy. But certain airlines do stick more closely to their schedules than others.

Finnair topped the list of most punctual carriers in 2016 with an 89% on-time arrival rate, according a FlightStats, part of London-based aviation analysis firm FlightGlobal. Only one American airline, Alaska, made the top 10.

Israeli carrier El-Al had the lowest ranking of the 122 carriers, with flights arriving punctually 44% of the time. The analysis was based on information from regional and national aviation authorities as well as the airlines themselves.