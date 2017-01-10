Spotify offered Barack Obama a job as “president of playlists”

Can you provide world-class leadership? Do you possess team spirit and an excellent work ethic? Are you a Nobel laureate and an illustrious playlist-maker? If so, you may be US president Barack Obama, and thus qualified to fill Spotify’s latest job opening: “president of playlists.”

In 10 days, Obama will be out of a job, and while he’s flirted with several post-presidency plans—a new professorship, a return to community organizing, owning an NBA team—perhaps none is as appealing as music curator-in-chief to the world.

A noted Spotify fan, Obama appears to have planted the seed for the gig himself. According to Natalia Brzezinski, the wife of former US ambassador to Sweden Mark Brzezinski, Obama expressed his desire to work for Stockholm-based Spotify at a White House reception for diplomats last week. “I’m still waiting for my job at Spotify…Cuz’ [sic] I know y’all loved my playlist,” Brzezinski recounted Obama telling them.

The president has released several personal playlists over the years, including an eclectic compilation of summer jams and a workout playlist featuring musicians ranging from Icona Pop to Nina Simone.

On Monday, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek flagged a job lead to Obama on Twitter.

Hey @BarackObama, I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one? https://t.co/iragpCowpO — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) January 9, 2017

The post requires applicants to “have good relationships with a wide range of artists and musicians” and “have at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation.” While you can actually apply to the job, each line of its description is clearly tailored to a very specific individual, who is the current president of the United States and not you.

Obama is set to give his farewell address tonight, and perhaps he’ll allude then to his post-presidency plans. Compared with the stress of running the US for eight years, the Spotify post sounds like a lovely interlude. Politics aside, the man does make a good playlist.